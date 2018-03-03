3 Things to Look for in a Good Introductory Block War Game

|Pictured: Julius Caesar by Columbia Games (2010)
On several occasions of late the question has been asked, which block war game is the best introduction to the genre? While opinions abound and answers inevitably vary depending upon who you ask, I would argue that there are three important things to look for in a good introductory block game.
Low Block Count
While veteran gamers may enjoy the challenge presented by a game which spans an entire continent and utilizes a high number of blocks (several hundred in some cases), for the purpose of introducing someone to block war games, remember the old axiom: less is more.
Fewer blocks (25-30 per player) means fewer decisions and quicker turns, resulting in less time invested overall, and therefore a greater opportunity to appreciate the mechanics and flow of the game itself. Don’t be fooled, however; strategy and tactics are not compromised with less blocks. On the contrary, every decision made is of greater importance as the loss of one battle (and a few blocks) could change the momentum of the entire war.
Ease of Movement
Nothing can slow a game down like the movement restrictions caused by terrain on a mapboard. While veterans of block games may appreciate the strategic challenges faced with such terrain effects as rivers, hills, woods, and marshes, the new player may find it all a bit daunting. Great introductory games find ways to introduce movement restrictions without slowing down play or requiring constant trips back to the rules book.
Point to point games, such as Julius Caesar by Columbia Games, simulate movement restrictions by limiting the maximum number of blocks that can move on a road. In the case of Caesar, a maximum of 4 blocks can travel along a major road (denoted by a solid line), or 2 blocks by minor road (dotted lines). Through this simple game mechanic the need for strategic planning is maintained without forgoing ease of play, which is vital for an introductory game. Similar variants of this can also be found in other Columbia games such as their classic War of 1812, and Shenandoah: Jackson’s Valley Campaign.
An Appealing Theme
Last but not least, a game is supposed to be fun! In historical wargames, find a theme that not only sounds interesting, but that also appeals to you. When introducing someone to block wargames, look for an epic battle, a classic campaign, or a legendary leader to stoke interest in the hobby. Julius Caesar crossing the Rubicon to kick off the Roman Civil War; “Braveheart” William Wallace leading the Scots in their War for Independence from England; this is (literally) the stuff great movies are made of! A compelling theme can help persuade a friend to sit down and give these wooden blocks a shot.
No doubt there are many other things which help to make a good introductory game great. These three are not meant to be an exhaustive list but rather a simple guidepost for those fans who are looking to introduce others to the wonderful world of block war games.
Photo credit: Brian Williams
The amount of information displayed on a block is fascinating to me, from the most basic needed to play (such as War of 1812) to more complex forms denoting strength, type, order of attack, even a sophisticated graphic (such as Athens & Sparta). How much data would be too much? How much information can actually fit on a block? I've not seen every Columbia Games title...are there games with units more complex than Athens & Sparta?ReplyDelete