Block Wargame Strategic Principles

(Pictured: EastFront 2nd Edition by Columbia Games)
For those new to block wargames the challenge of achieving victory might seem at first a bit daunting or even downright elusive. From the scale and scope of the mapboard, to the sheer number of blocks in play, to the luck (or bad luck) of the dice rolls, new players...and even a few not so new ones...might question just how much a part strategy plays in winning.
Recently I came across an article which speaks to this very question. Writing at the Columbia Games site, Seth Owens provides five strategic principles for block wargaming, five rules of thumb to guide the wargamer.
- Patience. When the back of the box says 1-3 hours, that’s exactly what it means. When playing a block wargame it’s important to understand that you cannot rush your offensive. Some scenarios do require one particular player to be more aggressive earlier in the game, but this isn’t the same as being impatient or careless. As Owens notes in his article, “Block wargame offensives typically require considerable preparation...and it may very well take several rounds of fighting, possibly spread over more than one turn...to get a result.”
- Equanimity. Cool under fire. The great generals throughout history maintained their composure in battle. “The Fog of War in Block wargames inherently flusters many” says Owens, “US Grant had an epiphany early in his career when it dawned on him that his enemy was just as afraid of him as he was of them.” Recognizing this as well, players need to execute their plan of action and avoid predictability, never wavering despite the occasional setback.
- Know when to retreat from (losing) battles. Dice rolls will go against you. Troops will be depleted. Hanging in a skirmish too long, well after it is evident that the odds are against success, is a recipe for defeat. In many games supply points allow a compromised unit to be strengthened. However, lost blocks are often irreplaceable. Hoping for miraculous dice rolls to stave off likely defeat is a great way to lose a game.
- Economics. Owens notes, “Most of the block games involve some rudimentary economic considerations as damaged units are repaired and new units formed.” Often the availability of resources or supply points rely upon territorial control. What may seem a lower priority during earlier turns will likely increase as the game moves on.
- Principles of War. It’s important to note that this fifth principle was named by Owens in the first article but part 5 was never completed. For this final principle, however, we can deduce that he was referring to the same Principles of War that were written by Carl von Clausewitz in 1812 for his sixteen year old student the Crown Prince (and future King of Prussia) Friedrich Wilhelm IV. They are: concentration of force at decisive points with superior numbers; given the choice between being bold or prudent in War, choose the boldest course; and when the odds are against you rely upon equanimity and for best use of your available means for victory.
